FABRK Market Cap Hits $36.41 Million (FAB)

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. FABRK has a total market cap of $36.41 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FABRK token can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and Bithumb Global. During the last seven days, FABRK has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FABRK

FABRK (CRYPTO:FAB) is a token. FABRK's total supply is 55,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,794,443,397 tokens. FABRK's official website is www.fabrk.io. FABRK's official message board is medium.com/@fabrknetwork.

FABRK Token Trading

FABRK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FABRK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FABRK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FABRK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

