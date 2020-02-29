Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,097 shares of company stock worth $19,832,853 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.47. The stock had a trading volume of 32,289,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,818,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.14. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

