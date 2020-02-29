Factom (FCT) Price Tops $2.63 on Exchanges

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Factom coin can now be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00030367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Poloniex. Factom has a total market capitalization of $23.34 million and approximately $254,783.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Factom has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Factom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.29 or 0.02453894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00228077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00048686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00131620 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom was first traded on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 8,882,099 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Factom is factom.org. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, BCEX, Bit-Z, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Factom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Factom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.