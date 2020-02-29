Fantom Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.24 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. In the last week, Fantom has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $12.24 million and $5.12 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.93 or 0.02448507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00228037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00048801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127916 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Bgogo, Hotbit, Bibox, DDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

