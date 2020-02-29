Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.55 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 33.96% and a negative net margin of 39.77%. The company’s revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Farfetch stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,893,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.54. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

Get Farfetch alerts:

FTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.40 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.