FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. G.Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 268,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.49. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.05 million, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.70.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.24. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. FARO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.