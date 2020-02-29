Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact IBM (NYSE:IBM) Share Price

Press coverage about IBM (NYSE:IBM) has trended positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. IBM earned a media sentiment score of 2.55 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted IBM’s analysis:

Get IBM alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. ValuEngine raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.60.

IBM stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.15. 12,904,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,206,367. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.58. IBM has a 12 month low of $126.36 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $118.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.59%.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of IBM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $164,946.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,647.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.