Feathercoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,479.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $1,479.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, BX Thailand, CoinExchange and QBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryCash (CRC) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002424 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 269,420,840 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Bittrex, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, QBTC, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

