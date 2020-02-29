Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for 2.3% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Green Street Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $4,765,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,662,000 after acquiring an additional 117,175 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.46. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $112.01 and a 12 month high of $141.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.97.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

