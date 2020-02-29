Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.84-1.94 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.84-1.94 EPS.

Federal Signal stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 686,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.57. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

