FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in FedEx by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,030 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 35,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $141.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 672.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.65 and its 200-day moving average is $155.05. FedEx has a 1-year low of $134.05 and a 1-year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

