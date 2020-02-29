Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,775.25 ($89.12).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. Oddo Securities raised their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 8,269 ($108.77) to GBX 8,223 ($108.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ferguson to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Ferguson stock opened at GBX 6,740 ($88.66) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,231.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,656.41. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

