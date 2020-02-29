Fernwood Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 304,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,435,000 after buying an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 208,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after buying an additional 44,676 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $134.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

