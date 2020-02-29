Fetch 1-Day Volume Tops $5.64 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 29th. During the last seven days, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Fetch token can currently be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX and Binance. Fetch has a total market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00485018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $558.40 or 0.06472033 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00069523 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030302 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005636 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

FET is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

