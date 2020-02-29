Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Earns Media Impact Score of -5.00

Media headlines about Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fidelity National Information Servcs earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

FIS traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,619,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.13. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $104.73 and a twelve month high of $158.21.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.86.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,988 shares of company stock worth $15,142,199 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.