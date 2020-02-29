Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 62.86%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 million.

NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. 491,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,454. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $322.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDUS. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

