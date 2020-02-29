Fiii Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 29th. One Fiii coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, Fiii has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fiii has a total market capitalization of $87,656.00 and approximately $887.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fiii alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.47 or 0.02449275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00225956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00128082 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fiii Coin Profile

Fiii’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. The official website for Fiii is fiii.io. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io.

Fiii Coin Trading

Fiii can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fiii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fiii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.