Financial Review: Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) vs. Materialise (NYSE:MTLS)

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) and Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guidewire Software and Materialise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guidewire Software $719.51 million 12.58 $20.73 million $0.63 173.98 Materialise $218.16 million 3.97 $3.58 million $0.07 236.29

Guidewire Software has higher revenue and earnings than Materialise. Guidewire Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Materialise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Materialise has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Guidewire Software and Materialise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guidewire Software 0.03% 2.01% 1.47% Materialise 0.43% 0.60% 0.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Materialise shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Guidewire Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Guidewire Software and Materialise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guidewire Software 1 4 6 0 2.45 Materialise 0 0 1 0 3.00

Guidewire Software currently has a consensus price target of $120.44, indicating a potential upside of 9.88%. Materialise has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.87%. Given Materialise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Materialise is more favorable than Guidewire Software.

Summary

Guidewire Software beats Materialise on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; and Guidewire Client Data Management to enable customer information management. Further, it provides Guidewire Product Content Management that offers software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify products; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; and Guidewire London Market Messaging that provides a message-processing and action framework. Additionally, the company offers data management and analytics products, such as Guidewire DataHub, an operational data store; Guidewire InfoCenter, a business intelligence warehouse; Guidewire Live Analytics, a cloud analytics platform; Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a cloud-based tool; and Guidewire Cyence Risk Analytics, a cloud-native economic cyber risk modeling solution, as well as Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice. It also provides implementation and integration, maintenance support, and professional services, as well as Guidewire Production Services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers; and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd; Limacorporate Spa; Mathys AG; Howmedica Osteonics Corp.; and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The company's Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

