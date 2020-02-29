Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Down 38.8% This Week

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 51.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Livecoin, Crex24 and YoBit. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $74,788.00 and $33.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 38.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041524 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00430754 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 162.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008841 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011546 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012509 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001708 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

FLOT is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Crex24 and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.