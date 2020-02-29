Fire Lotto (FLOT) Trading 59.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 44.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin and TOPBTC. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $71,531.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 59.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037151 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00431688 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001400 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011483 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001725 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011819 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003378 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, TOPBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

