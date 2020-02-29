First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get First Busey alerts:

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Busey has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.98.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.91 million. First Busey had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Equities research analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Busey by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.