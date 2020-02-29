First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of analysts have commented on FHB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

