First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate Bancsystem stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 404,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,363. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63. First Interstate Bancsystem has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous None dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

