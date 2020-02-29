First Interstate Bank Has $16.76 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,071 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,205 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.7% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 212,867 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $62,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Apple by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 46,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,265,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $371,613,000 after acquiring an additional 27,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $2,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.33.

AAPL stock opened at $273.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1,196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

