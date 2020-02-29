First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $490.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,652,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 36,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $1,318,322.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,271,175.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,539 shares of company stock worth $1,881,583 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

