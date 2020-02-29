First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of FQVLF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,864. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.32 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

