First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1,361.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,669 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,889 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.11% of First Solar worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $482,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,151.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 11,491 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $634,877.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,140.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,687. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.