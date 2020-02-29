First Trust Advisors LP Buys 2,812 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE:ZBH opened at $136.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $111.17 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target (up from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.17.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.