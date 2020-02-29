First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Avaya worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $20,120,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Avaya by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avaya by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 84,431 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Avaya by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avaya in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,231,000.

NYSE AVYA opened at $12.96 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Avaya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

