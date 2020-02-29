First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11,896.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 14.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STXB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit of Texas Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.96.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB opened at $18.44 on Friday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $297.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of -0.09.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,757.85. Also, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $61,980.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,697 shares of company stock valued at $413,987 and have sold 3,000 shares valued at $69,274. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

