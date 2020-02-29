First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.01 Million Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,194 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 152.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.