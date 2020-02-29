First Trust Advisors LP Invests $1.01 Million in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,339 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Upland Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Upland Software by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $989.98 million, a P/E ratio of -20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. Upland Software Inc has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $54.87.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Upland Software Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.