First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,004 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Xencor worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Xencor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 35,436.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,467,944.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $2,232,931.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $10,819,016. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.39. Xencor Inc has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Xencor had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor Inc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. Leerink Swann reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.32.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

