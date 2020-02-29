First Trust Advisors LP Sells 13,330 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,330 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,720.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $17.99 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

