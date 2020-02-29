First Trust Advisors LP Sells 81,042 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,042 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,517,000 after purchasing an additional 320,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,339,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 257,192 shares during the period. Presima Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,300,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 471,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 123,571 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $24.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

