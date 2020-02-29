First Trust Advisors LP Sells 85,506 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85,506 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,462,000 after buying an additional 1,100,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at about $4,238,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 145,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,701,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,652,000 after buying an additional 126,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. First Analysis raised shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,835.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $34.97.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.60%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

