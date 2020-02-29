First Trust Advisors LP Sells 8,848 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,569,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52,356 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 3,734.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 791,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,739,000 after acquiring an additional 770,823 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 734,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 2,251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 520,264 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CXP opened at $18.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $23.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

CXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

