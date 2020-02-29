First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

