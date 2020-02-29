First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

FMY stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

About First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

