First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust High Income Long/short Fund alerts:

FSD opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

About First Trust High Income Long/short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.