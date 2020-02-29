First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FPF opened at $22.50 on Friday. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $24.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

