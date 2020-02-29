First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II alerts:

NYSE FCT opened at $11.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

About First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.