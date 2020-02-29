FirstBlood Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,735.00 (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 29th. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $2,735.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for $0.0738 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gatecoin, HitBTC and ZB.COM. In the last week, FirstBlood has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.34 or 0.02623923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00227320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00134280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin, Liqui, IDEX, OKEx, ZB.COM and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.