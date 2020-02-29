Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Posts Earnings Results

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 922.43%.

Shares of FPRX stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $3.83. 1,184,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,953. The stock has a market cap of $157.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $13.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 32,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $125,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $542,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

