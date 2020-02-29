Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 8,200 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,728.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock worth $2,438,395 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $103.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

