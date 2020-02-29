Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Roku by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 1,110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $4,790,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.52, for a total transaction of $2,981,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,422.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,612 shares of company stock valued at $30,604,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Macquarie boosted their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.48.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $113.67 on Friday. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.73.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

