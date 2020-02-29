Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 10,400 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1,644.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

DISCK stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

