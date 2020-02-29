Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE:FDS opened at $265.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.22 and a 200 day moving average of $268.30. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.43 and a 52 week high of $310.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.66, for a total transaction of $477,677.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,987 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.