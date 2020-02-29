Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.91 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in LKQ by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of LKQ by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.15.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

