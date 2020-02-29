Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $32,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.26. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.64%.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VNO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

